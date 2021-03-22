Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Some beautiful weather settling into the region today. This trend will continue for the next few days as high pressure stays in control. Decent sunshine and mild to warm temperatures expected.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.30″ / Normal: 1.93″ / Year: 5.54″ / Normal: 7.27″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 10.4″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 94.4″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:20 AM / Sunset 7:36 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 16 Minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sunshine and quite mild

High: 64-69. May be cooler lake front

Wind: SE 5-15 becoming NE Near Lake Erie this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear

Low: 46-50 Erie…36-43 inland.

Wind: SE 5-12.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.