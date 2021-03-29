Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Some light snow will linger in the higher elevations east of Erie early, otherwise clearing skies will develop as high pressure builds in. This will lead to much warmer temperatures tomorrow. However, a strong cold front by mid week will plunge our temperatures to very cold levels by the end of the week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.18″ / Month: 0.92″ / Normal: 2.63″ / Year: 6.16″ / Normal: 7.97″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 12.9″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 96.9″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset 7:43 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 35 Minutes
TODAY:
Brisk this morning with cloudy skies and some scattered snow showers in the mountains. Becoming mostly sunny by midday
High: 44-48
Wind: WNW 12-25 early, becoming W 5-15 by afternoon
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies
Low: Near 40 Erie…32-36 inland.
Wind: S 5-15.
