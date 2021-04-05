Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

High pressure will give way somewhat to some upper level systems that may set off a few showers, otherwise looks pretty tranquil through midweek, with mild days and chilly nights.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.19″ / Normal: 0.45″ / Year: 6.41″ / Normal: 8.74″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 0.9″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 98.6″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:56 AM / Sunset 7:51 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 55 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny. A few showers possible, mainly late in the afternoon

High: 54-60 Erie….60-65 inland.

Wind: WSW 5-10, becoming NE near the lake

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

Low: Near 45 Erie…35-40 inland.

Wind: Var-S 5

