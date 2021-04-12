Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Fairly notable southerly flow continues to pump summery warm temperatures northward through the start of the weekend. More record heat is possible on Saturday! It will be breezy on Saturday. Expect more clouds to arrive by late Saturday, with showers maybe some thunderstorms developing Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will be cooler, but still mild on Sunday, with the highest risk for showers and even a few thunderstorms through the 1st half of the day. Skies may try to brighten by Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 4:09 PM Friday