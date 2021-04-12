Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Cooler day with an upper level wave setting off some showers at times. As the upper low moves out, things will be drier later tonight into Tuesday. Overall, though, the upper level systems will keep things cool for the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.21″ / Month: 0.44″ / Normal: 1.28″ / Year: 6.66″ / Normal: 9.57″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 2.1″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 99.8″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:45 AM / Sunset 7:59 PM Daylight: 13 hours 12 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Showery periods

High: 55-60

Wind: Var 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy with a few showers

Low: Near 45-Erie and 40-44 inland and mountains.

Wind: Light & Variable

