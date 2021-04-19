Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

A pleasant day expected in the region today with somewhat milder temps. Cold front will set off a few showers tonight, and usher in some colder air into mid week. Snow showers can be expected by Tuesday night into Wednesday
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00 / Month: 0.78″ / Normal: 2.08″ / Year: 7.00″ / Normal: 10.37″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 2.9″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 100.6″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:33 AM / Sunset 8:07 PM Daylight: 13 hours 34 Minutes
TODAY:
Areas of dense inland fog, otherwise Mix sun and clouds. On the mild side
High: 60-65.
Wind: SW 8-16.
TONIGHT:
Increasing cloudiness with showers likely
Low: Near 40 Erie…35-40 inland.
Wind: SW 5-15, becoming NW.
