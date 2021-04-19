Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

A little milder Sunday with clouds over to some sun. There could be isolated shower or brief drizzle in the afternoon, but mainly rain-free overall. More sunshine returns on Monday, it will be pleasant. The next low sweeps a cold front through the area late Tuesday with rain returning. Rain may mix with or change to wet snow through Wednesday, as unseasonably cold air seeps into northwestern Pennsylvania.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins & Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio And Craig Flint 7:55 PM Saturday