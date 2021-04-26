Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

A nice day this Monday, though still a bit on the cool side despite the sunshine. As high pressure drifts off the coast, winds will shift to the south, allowing for a good warm up into midweek.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 1.27″ / Normal: 2.81″ / Year: 7.49″ / Normal: 11.10″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 4.3″/Normal: 3.2″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:23 AM / Sunset 8:15 PM Daylight: 13 hours 52 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny skies

High: 51-55 Erie…57-61 inland.

Wind: NE 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cool

Low: Temps drop to 45 in Erie by midnight, rising to the low 50s by daybreak. Lows 37-43 inland, also rising slowly toward daybreak

Wind: Becoming SE 5-15.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.