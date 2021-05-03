Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Warm front will set off some showers and possible storms today through tomorrow as it meanders around the region. The threat will continue into at least early Wednesday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: T” / Normal: 0.20″ / Year: 9.12″ / Normal: 11.82″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:14 AM / Sunset 8:22 PM Daylight: 14 hours 8 Minutes

TODAY:

Occasional rain with embedded thunder.

High: 66-71.

Wind: SE 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Showers and some storms, mainly in the evening

Low: 55-59

Wind: S 5-10.

Click here for detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority.