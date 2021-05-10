Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

High pressure will gradually clear things out for today, with temperatures staying on the cool side. Upper wave will make the air more unstable later tonight into tomorrow, setting off scattered showers and even a few storms.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.28″ / Month: 0.70″ / Normal: 0.99″ / Year: 9.82″ / Normal: 13.47″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:05 AM / Sunset 8:30 PM Daylight: 14 hours 25 Minutes

TODAY:

Becoming partly to mostly sunny but still cool.

High: 50-54.

Wind: W 5-15, then 10-20.

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds. Inland frost

Low: 40 Erie…30-35 inland.

Wind: NW 5.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.