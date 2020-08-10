Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Heat and humidity will continue today with general high pressure in control. Frontal system will approach tomorrow, which will set off some mainly PM showers and storms. Continued warm and humid for much of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84″ /Normal: 1.05″/ Year: 23.99″/Normal: 23.41″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:24 AM / Sunset 8:27 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 3 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and more humid.

High: 86-91.

Wind: S/SW 5-15, becoming W near the lake in the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear through midnight, then muggy with a chance of showers/storms Erie to Meadville late

Low: 73 Erie….67-72 Inland.

Wind: S 5-15.

TOMORROW:

Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms

High: 84-89

Winds: SW 5-15