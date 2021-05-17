Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

High pressure remains in control for the next day or two, providing some decent sunshine and temperatures will continue to rise. Will get our first real taste of summer as the week goes on as the high anchors off the east coast to give better heat and humidity as well.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 1.77″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 14.25″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:58 AM / Sunset 8:37 PM Daylight: 14 hours 39 Minutes

MONDAY:

Nice sunshine with high clouds.

High: 70-75, cooler near the lake shore

Wind: Var. 5-10, becoming north near the lake

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds.

Low: 54 Erie…47-51 inland.

Wind: Light and variable.

