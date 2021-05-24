Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Frontal system stalled in Ohio is close enough to keep a threat of scattered showers/storms today, mainly near the Ohio border. The front will move through tonight, possibly setting off a few showers as it passes. It will put us back into a warm and humid day for tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 2.58″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 15.06″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset 8:44 PM Daylight: 14 hours 52 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix sun and clouds. Chance of scattered showers/storms, mainly Crawford county along and west of I-79.

High: 74-78

Wind: E-NE 5-12

TONIGHT:

Some evening clouds….then mostly cloudy with a few showers possible toward daybreak

Lows: 65 Erie/57-62 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE-S 5-12

