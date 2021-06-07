Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

The warm and humid conditions will persist for the next few days. Can’t rule out some scattered pm storms into mid week from surface heating and general waves that will move through the flow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.17″ / Normal: 0.72″ / Year: 11.41″ / Normal: 16.70″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:54 PM Daylight: 15 hours 9 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix sun and clouds, warm and humid. Chance of a few PM showers/storms

High: 83-88.

Wind: SW/W 5-15 with some gusts to 20.

TONIGHT:

Scattered storms through midnight, otherwise warm and muggy

Low: near 70 … 65-69 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15, then south

