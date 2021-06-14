Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Strong upper level wave will slide into the region today, setting off some showers and storms at times, mainly midday/afternoon. Generally cooler and drier conditions into midweek.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.04″ / Month: 0.35″ / Normal: 1.59″ / Year: 11.81″ / Normal: 17.57″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM Daylight: 15 hours 14 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Some scattered showers/storms developing this morning. Sct. showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon

High: 71-75

Wind: Becoming N/NW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some evening storms possible eastern mountains

Low: 62 Erie … 51-56 inland.

Wind: NW 5, except 5-15 lake shore

