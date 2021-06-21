Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Storms from last night may still affect the region this morning. A better threat midday/afternoon as a frontal system arrives from the west. Much cooler air in its wake tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.86″ / Normal: 2.46″ / Year: 12.32″ / Normal: 18.44″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 hours 15 Minutes
TODAY:
Breezy, warm and humid. Some showers possible this morning. Showers and storms develop midday/early afternoon for Erie to Meadville, and later in the afternoon farther east
High: 83-87
Wind: SW 15-25 G30
TONIGHT:
Chance of some evening showers/storms in the east. Some clearing and cooler after midnight
Low: 54 Erie….40s inland
Wind: N 10-20
