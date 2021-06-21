Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Storms from last night may still affect the region this morning. A better threat midday/afternoon as a frontal system arrives from the west. Much cooler air in its wake tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.86″ / Normal: 2.46″ / Year: 12.32″ / Normal: 18.44″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Breezy, warm and humid. Some showers possible this morning. Showers and storms develop midday/early afternoon for Erie to Meadville, and later in the afternoon farther east

High: 83-87

Wind: SW 15-25 G30

TONIGHT:

Chance of some evening showers/storms in the east. Some clearing and cooler after midnight

Low: 54 Erie….40s inland

Wind: N 10-20

