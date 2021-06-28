Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Warm and humid conditions will continue for the next few days. A combination of lake breezes, approaching frontal systems, and daytime heating will keep the threat of some storms at times.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.75″ / Normal: 3.33″ / Year: 14.21″ / Normal: 19.31″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 hours 14 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Some scattered PM showers and storms around, mainly away from the lake

High: 84-89

Wind: SW 5-15, except 10-20 near the lake, becoming W in the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Warm and muggy. Scattered showers/storms, mainly through midnight

Low: 76 Erie … 67-73 inland.

Wind: S 5-10

