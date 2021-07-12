Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Warm front will meander in the area for the next few days. This will be the focus of some showers and storms, particularly in the afternoon/early evening. Some storms may have gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.42″/ Month: 2.25″ / Normal: 1.16″ / Year: 16.63″ / Normal: 20.84″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 15 hours

Today:

Warm and humid. Areas of dense fog this morning. Chance of morning showers/storms. Periods of showers and storms for the afternoon. Some with gusty winds and torrential downpours

High: 79-83

Wind: Variable 5-10, with higher gusts in some storms.

Tonight:

Humid with scattered showers/storms, especially in the evening

Low: 74 Erie … 68-72 inland.

Wind: SW Near 5.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News