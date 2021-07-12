Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Warm front will meander in the area for the next few days. This will be the focus of some showers and storms, particularly in the afternoon/early evening. Some storms may have gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.42″/ Month: 2.25″ / Normal: 1.16″ / Year: 16.63″ / Normal: 20.84″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 15 hours

Today:

Warm and humid. Areas of dense fog this morning. Chance of morning showers/storms. Periods of showers and storms for the afternoon. Some with gusty winds and torrential downpours

High: 79-83

Wind: Variable 5-10, with higher gusts in some storms.

Tonight:

Humid with scattered showers/storms, especially in the evening

Low: 74 Erie … 68-72 inland.

Wind: SW Near 5.

