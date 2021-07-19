Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us generally dry weather into tomorrow. Weak upper level systems through the flow, though, may set off some isolated showers or a storm away from the lake shore.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 1.47″/ Month: 4.97″ / Normal: 1.90″ / Year: 19.35″ / Normal: 21.58″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset 8:52 PM Daylight: 14 hours 52 minutes

TODAY:

Patchy Fog in the morning inland and the mountains….Partly to mostly sunny. May get an isolated showers/storm inland/mountains this afternoon

Highs: 78-83

Wind: SW-W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: 66 Erie/57-63 Inland & mountains

Wind: Var-S 5

