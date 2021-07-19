Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

High pressure gives us generally dry weather into tomorrow. Weak upper level systems through the flow, though, may set off some isolated showers or a storm away from the lake shore.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 1.47″/ Month: 4.97″ / Normal: 1.90″ / Year: 19.35″ / Normal: 21.58″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset 8:52 PM Daylight: 14 hours 52 minutes

TODAY:

Patchy Fog in the morning inland and the mountains….Partly to mostly sunny. May get an isolated showers/storm inland/mountains this afternoon

Highs: 78-83

Wind: SW-W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: 66 Erie/57-63 Inland & mountains

Wind: Var-S 5

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News