Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

High pressure ridge in control today, giving us warm temps and some humidity. This ridge will be the main influencer of our weather through mid week. Each day will be a little more unstable, allowing for some scattered to isolated storms to pop up at times, mainly during afternoon and early evening hours.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 4.97″ / Normal: 2.66″ / Year: 19.35″ / Normal: 22.34″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:08 AM / Sunset 8:46 PM Daylight: 14 hours 38 minutes

TODAY:

Warm and humid. Hazy sunshine

High: 83-87

Wind: SW 5-10, becoming WNW near the lake

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies

Low: 68 Erie …58-64 inland.

Wind: Light south

