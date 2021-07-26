Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

High pressure ridge in control today, giving us warm temps and some humidity. This ridge will be the main influencer of our weather through mid week. Each day will be a little more unstable, allowing for some scattered to isolated storms to pop up at times, mainly during afternoon and early evening hours.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 4.97″ / Normal: 2.66″ / Year: 19.35″ / Normal: 22.34″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:08 AM / Sunset 8:46 PM Daylight: 14 hours 38 minutes

TODAY:

Warm and humid. Hazy sunshine

High: 83-87

Wind: SW 5-10, becoming WNW near the lake

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies

Low: 68 Erie …58-64 inland.

Wind: Light south

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.