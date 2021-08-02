Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

High pressure in general control the next few days. It will give us dry weather with a warm up into mid week. Wave may set off some showers/storms Wednesday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.84″/ Month: 0.84″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 21.64″ / Normal: 23.13″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:15 AM / Sunset 8:38 PM Daylight: 14 hours 23 minutes

MONDAY:

Some early clouds possible, otherwise (becoming) mostly sunny and pleasant

High: 71-75

Wind: NW-W 5-10

Tonight:

Mostly clear skies. On the cool side

Low: 59 Erie… 47-54 inland.

Wind: Light South

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.