Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

High pressure in general control the next few days. It will give us dry weather with a warm up into mid week. Wave may set off some showers/storms Wednesday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.84″/ Month: 0.84″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 21.64″ / Normal: 23.13″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:15 AM / Sunset 8:38 PM Daylight: 14 hours 23 minutes
MONDAY:
Some early clouds possible, otherwise (becoming) mostly sunny and pleasant
High: 71-75
Wind: NW-W 5-10
Tonight:
Mostly clear skies. On the cool side
Low: 59 Erie… 47-54 inland.
Wind: Light South
