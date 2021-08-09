Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

A very warm and humid week for the region. Today probably the hottest with 90 possible for the afternoon. Frontal system will set off some scattered storms tomorrow, though remaining quite warm and humid.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.84″ / Normal: 0.91″ / Year: 21.64″ / Normal: 23.92″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:22 AM / Sunset 8:29 PM Daylight: 14 hours 7 minutes

Monday:

Partly to mostly sunny. Hazy, hot and humid. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the day

High: 88-92. It will feel like the mid 90s in the afternoon.

Wind: S 5-15.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Chance of scattered thunderstorms

Low: 74 Erie… 67-72 inland.

Wind: S 5-10.

