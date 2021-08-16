Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

After a nice weekend, we will slowly return to unsettled weather this week as the Gulf of Mexico opens up and we deal with potential moisture from the remnants of Fred later this week.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 2.82″ / Normal: 1.67″ / Year: 23.62″ / Normal: 24.68″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:30 AM / Sunset 8:19 PM Daylight: 13 hours 49 minutes

TODAY:

Scattered morning showers. Showers at times this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms

High: 74-78

Wind: E/SE 5-10

TONIGHT:

Becoming humid with some showers or storms at times, mainly before midnight

Low: 67-70 Erie… 64-68 inland.

Wind: SE Near 5.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.