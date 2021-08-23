Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Heat and humidity continue to hold in this persistent weather pattern for much of this week. Temperatures well into the 80s to near 90 at times, with some storms possible at times.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.12″ / Normal: 2.40″ / Year: 23.92″ / Normal: 25.41″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:37 AM / Sunset 8:09 PM Daylight: 13 hours 32 minutes

TODAY:

Hazy sun with some clouds. Continued humid. Can’t rule out an isolated storm

High: 83-87

Wind: W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds and humid. Areas of inland fog

Low: 71-75 Erie… 63-68 inland.

Wind: W 5-10, becoming light and variable.

