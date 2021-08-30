Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will slowly slide through the area this morning, setting off more showers and some storms. Skies will gradually clear in Erie by midday, and later in the afternoon farther south as the front moves out. Much more comfortable tonight as dew points slowly drop. A much more comfortable day expected Tuesday. Will need to watch what Ida does midweek, though it still appears that the majority of the moisture will stay to our south.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T”/ Month: 3.12″ / Normal: 3.13″ / Year: 23.92″ / Normal: 26.14″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:44 AM / Sunset 7:57 PM Daylight: 13 hours 13 minutes

TODAY:

Some showers/storms through midday in Erie, then gradual clearing. Farther south and east, the threat of showers/storms through early afternoon, then clearing. Still muggy this morning, with dew points gradually dropping in the afternoon

High: 80-85.

Wind: SW-W 10-20.

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds, cooler and less humid

Low: 64-68 Erie… 61-65 inland.

Wind: Becoming light and variable

