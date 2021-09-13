Click here for the Monday Morning forecast

Weak front may be able to set off some morning showers today, otherwise some sun/clouds mix expected. This front will meander close to the region into tomorrow, with low threats of a few showers or a storm. Stronger front Wednesday will give us a better chance of showers/storms.

Forecast By Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY : 0.00″/ Month: 1.33″ / Normal: 1.43″ / Year: 25.50″ / Normal: 27.79″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:58 AM / Sunset 7:35 PM Daylight: 12 hours 37 minutes

Today:

Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of mainly AM showers or a storm

High: 77-81

Wind: Var-N 5-10

Tonight:

Some showers/storms possible, mainly through midnight

Lows: 67 Erie/60-63 Elsewhere

Wind: Becoming S 5-15

