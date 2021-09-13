Click here for the Monday Morning forecast

Weak front may be able to set off some morning showers today, otherwise some sun/clouds mix expected. This front will meander close to the region into tomorrow, with low threats of a few showers or a storm. Stronger front Wednesday will give us a better chance of showers/storms.
Forecast By Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY : 0.00″/ Month: 1.33″ / Normal: 1.43″ / Year: 25.50″ / Normal: 27.79″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:58 AM / Sunset 7:35 PM Daylight: 12 hours 37 minutes
Today:
Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of mainly AM showers or a storm
High: 77-81
Wind: Var-N 5-10
Tonight:
Some showers/storms possible, mainly through midnight
Lows: 67 Erie/60-63 Elsewhere
Wind: Becoming S 5-15
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.