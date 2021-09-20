Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Warm weather returning to the region today as summertime winds down this week. Clouds will thicken up tonight, and may lead to some showers and cooler weather for tomorrow.

Forecast By Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 2.36″ / Normal: 2.61″ / Year: 26.53″ / Normal: 28.97″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset 7:21 PM Daylight: 12 hours 15 minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm.

High: 80-85.

Wind: S 5-15, then 10-20.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Slight risk of some evening showers

Low: 66 Erie… 58-62 inland.

Wind: S 10-20.

