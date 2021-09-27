Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Strong SW flow will boost our high temperatures well into the 70s today. Can’t rule out a few quick hitting showers into mid morning. Weak front may set off some scattered showers/storms tonight.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.02″/ Month: 3.55″ / Normal: 3.73″ / Year: 27.72″ / Normal: 30.09″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:14 AM / Sunset 7:09 PM Daylight: 11 hours 55 minutes

Today:

Cloudy early, then partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm. May get a passing morning shower

High: 75-79.

Wind: SW/W 10-20 G30

Tonight:

Clouds thicken and breezy. Chance of showers after midnight

Low: Near 60 Erie….50s inland

Winds: SW 5-15, becoming NE 10-20

