Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Low pressure stays to the west today, bringing in more moisture and some showers at times through tonight. As the low moves east, the threat of rain will diminish tomorrow.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.49″/ Month: 0.49″ / Normal: 0.43″ / Year: 28.21″ / Normal: 31.11″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset 6:57 PM Daylight: 11 hours 36 minutes

Today:

Mostly cloudy and damp. Showery periods

High: 70-74.

Wind: Variable 5-10

Tonight:

Some showers around, mainly in the evening

Low: 64 Erie….57-61 inland/mountains

Light winds, becoming NE 5-15 late

