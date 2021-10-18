Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

On the cool side again today with a chilly flow off the lake. High pressure will circulate some warmer air tomorrow into Wednesday.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.04″/ Month: 2.40″ / Normal: 2.46″ / Year: 30.12″ / Normal: 33.14″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:37 AM / Sunset 6:34 PM Daylight: 10 hours 57 minutes

Today:

Brisk winds and chilly. Partly sunny with a chance of an early shower

High: 56-61

Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight:

Fair Skies

Low: 50 Erie… 40-45 inland.

Wind: NW 5-15.

