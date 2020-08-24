Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Another warm and humid day for the region this Monday. Weak wave will set off some scattered showers and storms this afternoon.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.06″ /Normal: 2.59″/ Year: 24.21″/Normal: 24.95″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:38 AM / Sunset 8:07 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 29 Minutes
TODAY:
Warm and humid again today. Chance of showers or a storm late morning/midday. Scattered showers/storms this afternoon, mainly away from the lake
High: 84-88
Wind: S 5-15…becoming W
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy, muggy. Chance of isolated showers/storms
Low: 73 Erie….65-70 Inland.
Wind: SW 5-15, some gusts to 20 late.