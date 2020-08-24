Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Another warm and humid day for the region this Monday. Weak wave will set off some scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.06″ /Normal: 2.59″/ Year: 24.21″/Normal: 24.95″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:38 AM / Sunset 8:07 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 29 Minutes

TODAY:

Warm and humid again today. Chance of showers or a storm late morning/midday. Scattered showers/storms this afternoon, mainly away from the lake

High: 84-88

Wind: S 5-15…becoming W

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, muggy. Chance of isolated showers/storms

Low: 73 Erie….65-70 Inland.

Wind: SW 5-15, some gusts to 20 late.

