Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Drier air will stay in the region today, allowing for some sun through the clouds. Next weather system will set off scattered showers tonight. Overall, this will be a chilly start to November for the week. Can’t rule out some flakes of snow in the higher elevations at times.
Forecast By Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.10″/ Month: 6.17″ / Normal: 4.38″ / Year: 33.89″ / Normal: 35.06″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:54 AM / Sunset 6:14 PM Daylight: 10 hours 20 minutes
Today:
Mix sun and clouds. Breezy and chilly. A few showers possible in the eastern mountains early. Some showers may develop late in the afternoon
High: 48-51
Wind: W 15-25.
Tonight:
Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Scattered showers
Low: 42 Erie… 35-40 inland.
Wind: W 10-20.
