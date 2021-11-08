Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

High pressure in control through tomorrow, giving us nice weather and dry conditions. The overall weather this week looks good with generally mild days and small chances of showers until Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00/ Month: 0.56″ / Normal: 0.90″ / Year: 34.57″ / Normal: 35.96″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace/ Normal: 1.3″ / Season: Trace / Normal: 1.4″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:03 AM / Sunset 5:06 PM Daylight: 10 hours 3 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny and pleasant

High: Near 65.

Wind: SW 5-10, except 10-18 near the lake in the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Clear evening, then partly cloudy.

Low: 45-49 Erie… 35-40 inland.

Wind: S/SW 5-15

Click here for the detailed 7Day forecast from Your Weather Authority.