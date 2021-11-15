Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Back edge of the precipitation from the storm system will move out by daybreak. Occasional bands of lake effect snow/mix will continue today into tonight. More light accumulations expected in the snow belts. Little for downtown Erie

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.23″/ Month: 1.46″ / Normal: 1.76″ / Year: 35.47″ / Normal: 36.82″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.1″/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 3.1″ / Season: 0.3″ / Normal: 3.2″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset 4:59 PM Daylight: 9 hours 48 minutes

Today:

Cold wind with periods of showers and wet snow. Another inch possible through mid morning in the snow belts. Little for Erie

High: 38-43.

Wind: SW-NW 15-25 G30

Tonight:

Occasional light rain or snow showers, mainly through midnight. Less than an inch Erie…1/2 to locally 2″ snow belts and east into Warren county

Low: 34 Erie… 28-32 inland.

Wind: W 10-20.

