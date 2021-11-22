Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Cooler weather filters in for today. Some scattered areas of light snow/mix will be around. Occasional bands of lake effect snow/mix will become prominent later this afternoon and tonight. Light accumulation in the snow belts. Little for the lake shore. Gradual clearing for tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.19″/ Month: 2.69″ / Normal: 2.62″ / Year: 36.70″ / Normal: 37.68″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.6″/ Normal: 5.4″ / Season: 0.6″ / Normal: 5.5″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:18 AM / Sunset 4:55 PM Daylight: 9 hours 37 minutes

Today:

Brisk and cooler. Scattered snow showers/mix through mid afternoon, then occasional bands of snow showers, mixed with rain near the lake shore. Little accumulation most areas, with less than an inch in the snow belts of Erie county

Temps fall then hold in the mid/upper 30s

Winds: NW 10-20.

Tonight:

Periods of wet snow bands, mixing with rain near the lake. Little for Erie. Less than an inch Meadville, 1-2″ inland snow belts east to Warren county

Low: 33 Erie… 25-30 inland.

Wind: W/NW 10-15.

Click here for the detailed 7Day forecast from Your Weather Authority.