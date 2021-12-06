Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Gusty winds will blow today as rain showers from a frontal system affect us, especially this morning. Colder air will allow for some snow showers tonight, with some accumulation in the snow belts.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.02″ / Normal: 0.66″ / Year: 37.82″ / Normal: 39.47″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″/ Normal: 3.0″ / Season: 5.0″ / Normal: 12.7″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:35 AM / Sunset 4:48 PM Daylight: 9 hours 14 minutes

Today:

Windy and mild this morning with rain showers likely. Some wet snow showers late afternoon

High: 50-55 Early, but falling into the 30s by sunset.

Tonight:

Wind gradually eases with lake effect snow showers after an evening mix. Less than an inch Erie, and 2-4″ snow belts from I-90 to Meadville. 1-3″ Warren county

Low: 28 Erie…. 24-28 inland.

Wind: W 15-25.

Click here for the latest detailed 7-Day forecast from Your Weather Authority.