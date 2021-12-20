Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Drier air filters into the region today, and early clouds will give way to some sun. Temperatures will moderate some as well. Weak front may set off a few showers or flakes tonight. Some sunshine returns tomorrow. Overall, looks pretty tranquil, weatherwise, for the week right up to Christmas day.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: Trace/ Month: 2.49″ / Normal: 2.56″ / Year: 40.29″ / Normal: 41.37″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9/ Normal: 14.1″ / Season: 5.9″ / Normal: 23.8″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:45 AM / Sunset 4:51 PM Daylight: 9 hours 6 minutes

Today:

Clouds giving way to some sun

High: 37-42

Wind: S/SW 5-15, increasing to 10-20

Tonight:

Clouds thicken. A few flurries or a little freezing drizzle possible after midnight

Low: Low 30s Erie….26-30 inland.

Wind: SW-W 12-25, becoming light and variable after midnight

