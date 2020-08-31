Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

High pressure will give us another nice day today, though clouds will slowly increase late in the day. Temperatures gradually warm up the next few days.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.70″ /Normal: 3.36″/ Year: 24.85″/Normal: 25.72″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:46 AM / Sunset 7:55 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 09 Minutes
TODAY:
Plenty of sun, with a slow increase in clouds mid/late afternoon
High: 77-81
Wind: SE 5-15…10-20 near the lake for the afternoon
TONIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: Near 65 Erie. 58-62 Inland.
Wind: SE 5-15.