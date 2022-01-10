Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Gusty winds will develop some lake effect bands of snow today into tonight. Some embedded squalls as well. Snow will wind down early tomorrow morning. Temperatures very told through tomorrow, then slowly moderating by Wednesday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.50″/ Month: 1.25″ / Normal: 1.12″ / Year: 1.25″ / Normal: 1.12″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T”/ Month: 3.4″/ Normal: 9.8″ / Season: 10.5″ / Normal: 45.8″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 5:09 PM Daylight: 9 hours 21 minutes

Today:

Cold wind with bands of lake effect snow showers and a few squalls possible. Most areas getting 1-3″, with locally higher amounts in the snow belts

High: 19-23

Winds: W 15-30 with higher gusts

Tonight:

Windy with snow showers and inland squalls. 1-3″ Erie and Warren…3-6″ snow belts I-90 to Meadville

Low: 13 Erie… 0-8 inland.

Wind: NW 15-25.

