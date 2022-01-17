Click here for the Monday morning forecast

Large winter storm will continue to circulate snow, heavy at times, through at least late morning before slowly tapering off. Plenty of blowing and drifting as winds gust over 30 mph at times. After that, some lake effect snow bands will develop, with additional accumulations, mainly in the snow belts. These bands will gradually taper off tomorrow

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: T”/ Month: 1.30″ / Normal: 1.80″ / Year: 1.30″ / Normal: 1.80″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.2″/ Month: 3.6″/ Normal: 16.2″ / Season: 10.7″ / Normal: 52.2″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset 5:15 PM Daylight: 9 hours 29 minutes

Today:

Snow, heavy at times through the morning. Snow tapers to scattered snow showers but areas of lake effect snow developing late in the afternoon. Gusty winds through the afternoon, with blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility.

High: Near 30

Wind: NW 15-30 with gusts near 40.

Tonight:

Windy and cold. Areas of lake effect snow. Blowing and drifting snow. Another 1-3″ most areas

Low: 23 Erie… 15-20 inland.

Wind: W/NW 15-25.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.