Click here for the Monday Morning forecast

Approaching low pressure system will set off some mainly pm snow showers, which will be steady at times. Bands of snow will continue tonight, especially in the evening. Another weather system will give us shots of snow showers later Tuesday into Wednesday as temperatures remain on the cold side.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.14″ / Month: 3.41″ / Normal: 2.65″ / Year: 3.41″ / Normal: 2.65″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 1.8″ / Month: 22.1″/ Normal: 24.5″ / Season: 29.2″ / Normal: 60.5″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:41 AM / Sunset 5:25 PM Daylight: 9 hours 44 minutes

Today:

Increasing cloudiness with snow developing this afternoon. 1-2″ Erie to Meadville, with an inch or less near Warren

High: Near 25

Wind: S/SE 10-15.

Tonight:

Light snow likely with 1-3″ possible.

Low: 21 Erie…15-20 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15.

