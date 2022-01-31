Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Keeping things dry today into tomorrow with high pressure in control. Major winter storm will develop to our west Tuesday night, setting off some mix of rain and snow, going to all rain Wednesday. As the low passes, rain will transition back to snow. Another surge of energy Thursday into Thursday night will bring good snowfall and the potential for significant accumulations into Friday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T” / Month: 3.91″ / Normal: 3.32″ / Year: 3.91″ / Normal: 3.32″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T” / Month: 34.2″/ Normal: 30.9″ / Season: 41.3″ / Normal: 66.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:35 AM / Sunset 5:34 PM Daylight: 9 hours 59 minutes

Today:

Partly sunny skies

High: 29-33

Wind: Light winds

Tonight:

Partly cloudy.

Low: 21 Erie…15-20 inland.

Wind: SE 5-10.

