Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Dry for much of the day until an approaching frontal system sets off a few wet snow showers later this afternoon into tonight. A little light accumulation possible tonight as the system passes. Several weak waves will set off some scattered precipitation through mid week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.40″ / Normal: 0.53″ / Year: 5.31″ / Normal: 3.94″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 10.0″/ Normal: 4.8″ / Season: 51.3″ / Normal: 72.6″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset 5:43 PM Daylight: 10 hours 16 minutes

Today:

Clouds gradually thicken. Scattered light snow showers possible late in the day

High: 35-39

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with periods of light snow. Up to an inch possible

Low: 23 Erie… 16-21 inland.

Wind: W 5-15.

