Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Nice and mild weather for Monday as a southerly flow of air will warm most areas into the 50s. May get a lake breeze lake shore areas, which would allow for some cooler air. After a mild night, an approaching front will set off showers late tonight into Tuesday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.20″ / Normal: 1.74″ / Year: 7.11″ / Normal: 5.15″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 13.5″/ Normal: 14.3″ / Season: 54.8″ / Normal: 82.1″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset 6:01 PM Daylight: 10 hours 53 minutes

Today:

Partly sunny and mild

High: 50-55…cooler near the lake shore in the afternoon with a lake breeze component possible

Wind: S/SW 5-15, becoming variable near the lake afternoon

Tonight:

Clouds thicken, becoming breezy and mild. May get a few showers toward daybreak

Low: 46 Erie… 38-42 inland.

Wind: S/SW 5-15, increasing to 12-25 late.

