Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Nice and mild weather for Monday as a southerly flow of air will warm most areas into the 50s. May get a lake breeze lake shore areas, which would allow for some cooler air. After a mild night, an approaching front will set off showers late tonight into Tuesday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.20″ / Normal: 1.74″ / Year: 7.11″ / Normal: 5.15″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 13.5″/ Normal: 14.3″ / Season: 54.8″ / Normal: 82.1″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset 6:01 PM Daylight: 10 hours 53 minutes

Today:

Partly sunny and mild

High: 50-55…cooler near the lake shore in the afternoon with a lake breeze component possible

Wind: S/SW 5-15, becoming variable near the lake afternoon

Tonight:

Clouds thicken, becoming breezy and mild. May get a few showers toward daybreak

Low: 46 Erie… 38-42 inland.

Wind: S/SW 5-15, increasing to 12-25 late.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News