A few flurries may be around this morning, otherwise a cold one for the day with some sun. Weak front may set off a few flakes or drizzle tonight, and some showers tomorrow afternoon.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: T” / Month: 3.91″ / Normal: 2.32″ / Year: 7.82″ / Normal: 5.73″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.2″ / Month: 13.9″/ Normal: 18.2″ / Season: 55.2″ / Normal: 86.0″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:59 AM / Sunset 6:08 PM Daylight: 11 hours 9 minutes
Today:
A few flurries possible early, otherwise a mix of clouds and sun
High: 31-34
Wind: N/NE 5-15.
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy. May squeeze out a few flurries or rain drops.
Low: 23-27…Temps rising to 32 in Erie by daybreak
Wind: Becoming S 5-15, except 10-20 near the lake
