A few flurries may be around this morning, otherwise a cold one for the day with some sun. Weak front may set off a few flakes or drizzle tonight, and some showers tomorrow afternoon.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: T” / Month: 3.91″ / Normal: 2.32″ / Year: 7.82″ / Normal: 5.73″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.2″ / Month: 13.9″/ Normal: 18.2″ / Season: 55.2″ / Normal: 86.0″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:59 AM / Sunset 6:08 PM Daylight: 11 hours 9 minutes

Today:

A few flurries possible early, otherwise a mix of clouds and sun

High: 31-34

Wind: N/NE 5-15.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. May squeeze out a few flurries or rain drops.

Low: 23-27…Temps rising to 32 in Erie by daybreak

Wind: Becoming S 5-15, except 10-20 near the lake

