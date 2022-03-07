Approaching storm system will spread rain into the region today, moderate bands at times this morning. As the storm passes later this afternoon, some snow showers will fall. Not much accumulation expected, though.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.07″ / Month: 0.23″ / Normal: 0.60″ / Year: 8.05″ / Normal: 6.53″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 3.7″ / Season: 55.5″ / Normal: 90.9″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:46 AM / Sunset 6:18 PM Daylight: 11 hours 32 minutes
Today:
Rain likely, especially this morning. Some wet snow may mix in late afternoon in the Erie region
High: 50-55 Meadville to Warren. 45-50 Erie to Edinboro, falling late in the day
Wind: E 10-20, becoming WNW by late afternoon in Erie
Tonight:
Brisk with periods of snow showers, mainly through midnight. Coating to locally 1″ possible
Low: 27 Erie… 22-25 inland.
Wind: W/NW 10-20.
