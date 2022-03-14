Milder air comes in for today on a southerly flow. Upper level moisture will give us some clouds, but no rain. Weak frontal system will lurk in the area tomorrow, which may set off a few showers, but overall not much precipitation expected through the next few days.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T” / Month: 0.99″ / Normal: 1.29″ / Year: 8.81″ / Normal: 7.22″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.1″/ Month: 5.3″/ Normal: 7.8″ / Season: 60.5″ / Normal: 95.0″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:34 AM / Sunset 7:26 PM Daylight: 11 hours 52 minutes

Today:

Mix sun and high clouds. Milder

High: 48-52

Wind: SW 10-20.

Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 39 Erie…32-35 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15.

