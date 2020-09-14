Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Cool high pressure will keep the temperatures on the cool side today and tonight. Return flow will allow the temperatures to slowly rise tomorrow into mid week. Not much rain overall.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.41″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 1.80″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 27.63″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:00 AM / Sunset 7:31 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 31 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny and cool
High: 64-68
Wind: N 5-15 G20 Lake
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and very cool. Areas of inland/mountain fog
Low: 48 Erie/37-42 Inland and Mountains
Wind: Becoming Light & Variable
