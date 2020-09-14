Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Cool high pressure will keep the temperatures on the cool side today and tonight. Return flow will allow the temperatures to slowly rise tomorrow into mid week. Not much rain overall.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.41″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 1.80″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 27.63″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:00 AM / Sunset 7:31 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 31 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and cool

High: 64-68

Wind: N 5-15 G20 Lake

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and very cool. Areas of inland/mountain fog

Low: 48 Erie/37-42 Inland and Mountains

Wind: Becoming Light & Variable

