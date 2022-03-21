Nice looking Monday for the region with decent sunshine and milder temps as a high slides to our east. Weak frontal system will increase the clouds tonight and tomorrow, but not much rain expected. Better chances tomorrow night into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.12″ / Month: 1.54″ / Normal: 1.98″ / Year: 9.36″ / Normal: 7.91″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/ Normal: 11.0″ / Season: 60.5″ / Normal: 98.2″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:22 AM / Sunset 7:34 PM Daylight: 12 hours 12 Minutes

Today:

Sunshine, then some increase on PM clouds. Not as cool

High: 51-57

Wind: SW 5-15, becoming NW near the lake in the afternoon

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. A few showers or flakes possible

Low: 33-37

Wind: Becoming ENE 5-12, then 10-15 late

