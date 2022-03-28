Lake effect snow showers will continue today in the cold, NW flow. An additional 1-3″ expected. Snow will tend to diminish in the afternoon. Leftover flurries as the lake effect machine finally turns off this evening. After some sun tomorrow, a warm front may bring a freezing mix late Tuesday night into Wednesday Morning

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 2.27″ / Normal: 2.68″ / Year: 10.09″ / Normal: 8.61″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T”/ Month: 6.2″/ Normal: 13.5″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 100.7″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:10 AM / Sunset 7:42 PM Daylight: 12 hours 32 Minutes

Today:

Windy and very cold. Some bands of lake effect snow showers, especially this morning. An additional 1″ most areas, to locally 3″ more in the snow belts.

High: Near 25.

Wind: NW 15-25.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy with some leftover evening snow showers/flurries

Low: 20 Erie… 12-15 inland.

Wind: NW 10-20, diminishing to 5-15.

