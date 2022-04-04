Some areas of fog this morning as skies clear and winds go calm. Clouds will thicken up this afternoon as a warm front approaches, but not much expected overall into tonight. Temperatures will gradually rise through mid week
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.04″ / Month: 0.07″ / Normal: 0.34″ / Year: 10.37″ / Normal: 9.35″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T”/ Month: T”/ Normal: 0.6″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 102.3″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:58 AM / Sunset 7:50 PM Daylight: 12 hours 52 Minutes
Today:
Areas of fog this morning, then mostly cloudy later today with a chance of a few showers
High: 45-50
Wind: Variable 5
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening showers
Low: 35-40
Wind: Light South.
