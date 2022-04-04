Some areas of fog this morning as skies clear and winds go calm. Clouds will thicken up this afternoon as a warm front approaches, but not much expected overall into tonight. Temperatures will gradually rise through mid week

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.04″ / Month: 0.07″ / Normal: 0.34″ / Year: 10.37″ / Normal: 9.35″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T”/ Month: T”/ Normal: 0.6″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 102.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:58 AM / Sunset 7:50 PM Daylight: 12 hours 52 Minutes

Today:

Areas of fog this morning, then mostly cloudy later today with a chance of a few showers

High: 45-50

Wind: Variable 5

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening showers

Low: 35-40

Wind: Light South.

