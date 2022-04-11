Warm front will spread more clouds today after some AM sun. Some showers will develop this afternoon as the front goes by. This threat will continue tonight into early tomorrow. Overall, the week will be on the mild side, though somewhat unsettled.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 0.52″ / Normal: 1.16″ / Year: 10.82″ / Normal: 10.17″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T”/ Month: T”/ Normal: 1.6″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 103.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:47 AM / Sunset 7:58 PM Daylight: 13 hours 11 Minutes

Today:

Partly sunny through late morning, then increasing clouds with a chance of showers and possible storms. Good breeze

High: 61-65

Wind: S 10-20 with higher gusts at times.

Tonight:

Cloudy with showers and possible evening storms, diminishing later

Low: 42-46

Wind: SW 5-15, becoming WNW.

